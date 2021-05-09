Welcome Back to Truth Over Fear
Featured Presenters
Keynote Message
Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò
U.S. PAPAL NUNCIO EMERITUS
Apostolic Nuncio from October 2011 to April 2016. Exposed two major Vatican scandals: the Vatican leaks scandal of 2012, in which he exposed financial corruption in the Vatican, and the 2018 letter accusing Pope Francis of sexual abuse cover-ups.
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
TRIAL ATTORNEY
Member of Corona Investigative Committee whose mission is to investigate why the federal and state governments have imposed unprecedented restrictions in the context of the coronavirus and what consequences these have for people.
Bishop Athanasius Schneider, O.R.C.
Auxiliary bishop of Astana, Kazakhstan, a member of the Canons Regular of the Holy Cross of Coimbra, and the author of Christus Vincit. His parents were Black Sea Germans from Odessa, who were sent by Stalin to a gulag in Krasnokamsk.
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr
ATTORNEY, ENVIRONMENT ACTIVIST
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr is an author and founder of Waterkeeper Alliance, as well as Founder, Chairman of the Board, and Chief Legal Counsel for Children’s Health Defense, and of counsel to Morgan & Morgan, a nationwide personal injury practice.
Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg
INTERNIST AND PULMONOLOGIST
Specialist in internal medicine and pulmonology, hygiene and environmental medicine. In 2009, he initiated the committee of enquiry in Strasbourg on the role of the WHO in H1N1 (swine flu) and continued to be involved as an expert after leaving parliament.
Dr. Judy Mikovits, PhD
BIOMEDICAL RESEARCH SCIENTIST
Dr. Judy Mikovits developed the first neuroimmune institute based on a systems biology approach. She is the New York Times best-selling author of, Plague of Corruption. Her next book Ending Plague: A Scholar's Obligation In An Age of Corruption is in pre-order now.
Vladimir Zev Zelenko, M.D.
FAMILY PRACTICIONER
In March 2020, Dr. Zelenko’s team was one of the first in the country to successfully treat thousands of Covid-19 patients in the prehospital setting. Developed his now famous “Zelenko Protocol,” which has saved countless lives worldwide.
Claire Deeks NZ
ATTORNEY AND WRITER
Qualified barrister/solicitor, patent attorney, and co-founder of Voices for Freedom NZ. Promotes human rights with a focus on freedom of speech, health and medical freedom, and the end of the illusion that people have no choice in medical decisions.
Peggy Hall
HEALTH ACTIVIST
Founder of The Healthy American, a national leader in the freedom movement, former Director of Teacher Education at the UC Irvine, and for over 30 years, a professional educator for the Emmy-nominated show, America Now.
Dr. Carrie Madej
INTERNAL MEDICINE PHYSICIAN
Directed two large medical clinics in the state of Georgia, USA. Since her twenties she has been fascinated by vaccines. Her in depth research led her to discover what the proposed technologies are for the new COVID-19 vaccines.
Dr. Pam Popper
NATUROPATHIC DOCTOR, AUTHOR
Author, public policy expert, founder of Wellness Forum Health offering educational programs to both consumers and providers that facilitate informed medical decision-making, diet, lifestyle intervention, and improved health outcomes.
Jeff Barke, MD
FAMILY PHYSICIAN, FAMILY ADVOCATE
Co-founder of Personal Care—S. California's first primary care concierge medical group. Medical director of Pathways to Independence, helping at-risk women. Former assoc. clinical professor at Univ. of Calif., Irvine School of Medicine.
Dr. Tess Lawrie
(MBBCh, DFSRH, PhD)
Her range of research expertise, based on research experience in both developing and developed countries, uniquely positions her to evaluate and design research for a variety of healthcare settings. Member of teams developing international guidelines.
Barbara Loe Fisher
AUTHOR, RESEARCHER
Co-founder & President of the non-profit National Vaccine Information Center (NVIC). Vaccine safety/ informed consent advocate since 1982. Co-author of DPT: A Shot in the Dark and author of Guide to Reforming Vaccine Policy & Law.
William Briggs
STATISTICIAN, AUTHOR
Writer and philosopher who earned his PhD from Cornell University. His expertise is the philosophy of science, the use and misuses of uncertainty, and the uselessness of most predictions. Co-author of The Price of Panic.
Rosa Koire
AUTHOR, ENVIRONMENTAL ACTIVIST
Retired forensic real estate appraiser specializing in eminent domain valuation, with 28 years’ experience with the California Department of Transportation, author of Behind the Green Mask: U.N. Agenda 21. Rosa speaks internationally.
Leland Stillman, MD
NATURAL, FUNCTIONAL MEDICINE
Studied Environmental Health in college, and received his medical doctorate from the University of Virginia. He has practiced as a traveling doctor in over twelve hospitals in eight different states. He now practices natural and functional medicine.
Dr. Peter Breggin, MD
PIONEERING PSYCHIATRIST, AUTHOR
Harvard-trained psychiatrist and former Consultant at NIMH who has been called “The Conscience of Psychiatry” for his many decades of successful efforts to reform the mental health field. Author of Toxic Psychiatry and Talking Back to Prozac.
John Carpay, BA, LLB
ATTORNEY
Founder and president of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, Carpay is fluent in English, French, and Dutch, and advocates for courageous clients. The Center is proud to represent the jailed Pastor James Coates in his fight for justice.
Kristen Meghan
EXPOSURE SCIENTIST
Sr. Industrial Hygienist, expert in environmental and occupational toxicology with experience in heavy metal and contact poison exposure, respiratory inhalant exposure, microbiological virology expertise as well as radiation and laser safety.
G. Edward Griffin
FILM MAKER AND JOURNALIST
Legendary author of The Creature From Jekyll Island, Griffin is the founder of Red Pill University/Expo and Freedom Force International, a documentary film producer, researcher, and educator, and a listee in Who’s Who in America.
Tony Roman
BUSINESSMAN
The moment Tony heard about the lockdown, he refused to comply on any level. He has openly and even provocatively defied all mandates since the shutdowns began on March 19, 2020, operating fully without any restrictions, and banning masks.
Elizabeth Lee Vliet, MD
PREVENTIVE MEDICINE
She is the founder of Vive! Life Center (dba for Hormone Health Strategies, P.A.) One of the Frontline Doctors providing prophylaxis and early home-based treatment for COVID-19. Appeared on FOX NEWS, Cavuto, Fox and Friends, Sean Hannity and more.
Peter A. McCullough, MD
PROFESSOR OF MEDICINE
Leader in the medical response COVID-19. Published: “Pathophysiological Basis and Rationale for Early Outpatient Treatment of SARS-CoV-2 Infection”, the first synthesis of sequenced multidrug treatment of ambulatory patients infected with SARS-CoV-2.
Elizabeth Yore
ATTORNEY AND CHILD ADVOCATE
Attorney, International Child Advocate. Former Special Counsel at Harpo for Oprah Winfrey. Former General Counsel at Illinois Department of Children and Family Services and National Center for Missing, Exploited Children and Director of the International Division.
Dr. Roger Hodkinson
PATHOLOGIST AND CEO
Medical specialist in pathology and graduate of Cambridge University, UK. Teacher, board examiner, laboratory accreditation inspector and public health advocate. Assessor of medical negligence, forensic medical examiner, CEO of community laboratory.
Vera Sharav
CONCENTRATION CAMP SURVIVOR
Founder of the Alliance for Human Research Protection. Testified before the FDA and the Institute of Medicine and served on a federal advisory committee. Her advocacy was instrumental in the suspension of damaging experiments on children.
Steven W. Mosher
SOCIAL SCIENTIST
Recognized authority on China and population issues, as well as an acclaimed author, speaker. He has worked tirelessly since 1979 to fight coercive population control programs and has helped hundreds of thousands of women and families worldwide.
Senator Scott Jensen, MD
STATE SENATOR, PHYSICIAN
President and Founder of the Catalyst Medical Clinic, Minnesota. Clinical Associate Professor at the University of Minnesota Medical School. He was coached to fill out death certificates with a COVID-19 diagnosis without a lab test to confirm it.
Dr. Pierre Kory
CRITICAL CARE PHYSICIAN
Board Certified in Internal Medicine, Critical Care, and Pulmonary Medicine and is the President and Chief Medical Officer of the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance, a non-profit organization of critical care specialists led by Professor Paul Marik.
Ryan Cole, MD
GENERAL PHYSICIAN
CEO and Director of Cole Diagnostics, an independent, full-service clinical laboratory. Served as chief fellow of surgical pathology at the Mayo Clinic and at the Ackerman Academy of Dermatopathology, and is board certified in Anatomic and Clinical Pathology.
Fr. Michael Copenhagen
TEACHER AND PASTOR
Teaches at Chesterton Academy of Rochester and runs St. Nicholas the Wonderworker Melkite Catholic Church in Gates, NY. S.T.B. (M.A. Equiv.) from the Pontifical University of St. Thomas Aquinas in Rome, B.A. in Philosophy from the University of Scranton.
Dr. Lee Merritt
ORTHOPAEDIC SURGEON
Graduated from the Univ. of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry. Has been in the private practice of Orthopaedic & Spinal Surgery since 1995, past president of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons. America Frontline Doctors.
Dr. Bob Sears
PEDIATRICIAN, AUTHOR
Pediatrician, author of The Vaccine Book, and co-founder of Immunity Education Group, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing balanced and complete information about vaccines, infectious diseases, and public health issues.
Javier Villamor
ANALYST AND JOURNALIST
Double degree in Journalism and Audiovisual Communication. Worked in various media outlets such as El Economista, La Razón or EFE Agency and in other countries such as Germany, France, England, the United States and Canada. *
Dr. Miklos Lukacs
RESEARCH PROFESSOR
Graduated from the University of Manchester with a PhD in Management. Research Professor of Science and Technology Studies at Universidad de San Martín de Porres (Peru). A leading Latin American thinker in philosophy of technology. *
Dr. Pablo Muñoz Iturrieta
DOCTOR IN POLITICAL PHILOSOPHY
Dc. in Political and Legal Philosophy, Master in Philosophical Psychology. Author of: Trapped In the Wrong Body: Gender Ideology Vs Science/Philosophy, The Meaning of Religious Freedom In the Public Square, and The Lies They Tell you, The Truths They..*.
Marcial Cuquerella
INDUSTRIAL ENGINEER
Computer Engineer, Industrial Engineer, and MBA from IE and from IESE and UCLA. Media and technology businessman. Expert in geostrategy and geopolitics.. *
Dra. Natalia Prego
PROFESSOR, RESEARCHER, DOCTOR
General medicine specialist, with degrees from the University of Santiago de Compostela, and 20 years’ experience as a physician, more than 10 in emergency medicine settings. She is the founder of "Medicos Por La Verdad" in Spain. *
Alex Newman
JOURNALIST AND EDUCATOR
Award-winning international journalist, educator, and author, Alex serves as a contributor to The Epoch Times, World Net Daily, FreedomProject Media, The New American magazine, and the Law Enforcement Intelligence Brief.
* Presentations in Spanish
